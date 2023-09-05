Silver Alert canceled for woman missing from Putnam County

Juanita Austin
Juanita Austin(Putnam County Sheriff's Department)
By WTHR
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
GREENCASTLE, Ind. (WPTA) - A Silver Alert has been canceled for a 91-year-old Putnam County woman.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office says on its Facebook page that Juanita Austin has been found and is receiving medical treatment.

ORIGINAL ALERT:

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a woman missing from Greencastle.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of 91-year-old Juanita Austin, who is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall and 140 pounds with white hair and brown eyes.

Austin was last seen at 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4, in Greencastle, Indiana, wearing a teal short-sleeve shirt, checkered-colored shorts, and tennis shoes.

Austin is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance, state police said.

Anyone with information on Austin’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department at 765-653-3211 or call 911.

Greencastle is roughly 50 miles west of downtown Indianapolis.

