One critically hurt in crash Tuesday morning near Grabill

(ACSD)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after they say one person was critically hurt in a crash Tuesday morning.

Officers say they were called around 6:50 a.m. to Page and Antwerp roads, just south of Grabill, for a crash involving a utility truck and an SUV.

Police say the westbound SUV pulled out in front of the truck that was headed southbound, pulling a utility trailer. They say the crash sent both vehicles off the roadway, where the SUV was pinned against a utility pole.

The man who was driving the SUV was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, officers say. Three people who were inside the pickup truck were not hurt, the department says.

