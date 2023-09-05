Noble County Humane Society seeks volunteers

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Staff at the Humane Society of Noble County say they need donations and volunteers.

Officials say the need comes after a “neglect situation” led to the 15 dogs being delivered to the shelter.

They say the dogs range from puppies to adults, and several of the dogs are critically ill, on round-the-clock medication, and undergoing cleaning and physical exams.

The shelter says some of the dogs are suffering from Parvo, a highly contagious disease among dogs.

The shelter says they received 15 dogs, while the Shardarobah Horse Rescue in Auburn has another nine in its care, making the total 24 dogs that were rescued.

Both the Noble County Humane Society and Horse Rescue need cleaning supplies, linens, food, and money.

The shelter has more information on its Facebook page on how interested people can help.

