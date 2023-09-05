New walk-in women’s health clinic in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - There’s a new women’s health walk-in clinic in Fort Wayne at the Women’s Health Advantage building.

The walk-in clinic delivers expert care for multiple urgent women’s health concerns, and you don’t need an appointment

Some of the health concerns they are likely to treat include the following:

Abnormal vaginal bleeding

Breast tenderness

Contraception

Discreet pregnancy testing and pregnancy side effects

Sexually transmitted infections and diseases, including HIV

Urinary tract infections

Vaginal discomfort and other issues

Yeast infections

It’s an opportunity for women to get the urgent health care they need without needing to sit at an urgent care or in the emergency room.

It also sometimes takes women multiple weeks or months to get into their OBGYN or primary physician, so this eliminates having to wait for an appointment to open up.

The clinic is located at 2518 East Dupont Road and is open Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

