Motorcyclist injured in Steuebn County crash Sunday

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - A motorcyclist was injured after colliding with an SUV Sunday.

A release by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened a little after 6 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of County Road 300 N and State Road 827 in Scott Township.

First responders said a man was lying in a grassy area near the intersection when they arrived.

Police say a 51-year-old woman driving an SUV was stopped at the intersection, facing east. A 20-year-old man was riding south on a motorcycle.

The release says the woman turned left into the intersection in front of the motorcycle, causing the collision, and the man was thrown from the motorcycle.

First responders say the man suffered abrasions and cuts and was flown to a Fort Wayne hospital.

Police say the man was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.