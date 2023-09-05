Man killed in Woodburn crash Friday identified by coroner

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of the man who was killed in the Friday crash near Woodburn.

The coroner’s office says the man was identified as 71-year-old William Ernest Collins of Fort Wayne.

Collins was driving a dump truck south on Bull Rapids Road when he lost control and drifted off the lefthand side of the road.

BACKGROUND: One person killed in crash in Woodburn Friday

Police say he overcorrected and swiped several power lines before being thrown from the truck.

Police pronounced Collins dead at the scene.

Collins’ cause of death, according to the coroner, was multiple blunt force injuries, and his death was ruled an accident.

Officials say the cause of the crash is still under investigation by police.

