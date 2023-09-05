Man arrested for OWI after teen hurt in Lake James boating crash

46-year-old Kevin Crist
46-year-old Kevin Crist(Steuben County Sheriff's Office)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says a 46-year-old man has been arrested on OWI charges after a boating crash in Angola left a 13-year-old injured.

Conservation officers say they were called around 8:25 p.m. on Saturday about a crash near Lane 585 on Lake James. They say they found 46-year-old Kevin Crist was operating his boat when he hit a 13-year-old who was on a paddleboard near a dock.

The collision knocked the teen off and into the water, leaving them with minor injuries.

Police say Crist appeared to be impaired and was arrested for operating a motorboat while intoxicated and dangerous operation of a motorboat.

“Indiana Conservation Officers remind the public to always designate a sober operator and always keep a proper lookout while operating a motorboat on Indiana waterways,” DNR officials say in a release.

