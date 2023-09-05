Majority of Indiana counties opt-in to receive historic funding for public health services

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WPTA) - 86 of Indiana’s 92 counties have chosen to receive historic funding aimed at improving local public health services, Gov. Holcomb’s office announced on Tuesday.

The counties are participating in Health First Indiana, an initiative focused on guaranteeing access to core public health services that will help address a range of issues from heart disease to maternal and infant mortality.

State leaders say the 86 counties that opted in will receive a share of $75 million in funding starting in 2024. An additional $150 million will then be allocated in 2025. Officials note that counties that did not choose to receive extra funding in 2024 can still opt in for 2025.

The counties that are getting those extra funds are still finalizing health programming plans, according to the office’s release. All northeast Indiana counties except for Whitley and Wells opted to participate in the program.

State data shows Allen County is set to receive over $4.5 million in funding in 2024, and will get a maximum of $11.9 million in 2025.

Elkhart County is set to receive the second-highest amount in northeast Indiana, with $2.4 million in 2024 and up to $6.4 million in 2025.

State Health Commissioner Lindsay Weaver says she is traveling to the participating counties to speak with leaders on how to best improve the well-being of their communities.

“In every community I visit, I hear about exciting new partnerships and programs that are breaking down silos and bringing public health, nonprofits, community groups and health care together to deliver local solutions to improve Hoosiers’ health. Good health is the foundation on which successful families, businesses and communities are built. By providing the financial resources and renewing the focus on prevention, Indiana is in the best position it has ever been to create the safest, healthiest state possible.”

For more information about Health First Indiana and funding amounts broken down by county, visit their website here.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.