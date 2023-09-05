ISP: One in custody following domestic situation in Fort Wayne subdivision

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana State Police say one person is in custody Tuesday morning following an investigation in a subdivision on the city’s north side.

Officers say they were called about a domestic situation Tuesday at a home in the Holly Ridge Subdivision, near Lima and Caroll roads.

They say one person is currently in custody and do not believe anyone is injured.

This is a developing report. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.