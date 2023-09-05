ISP: One in custody following domestic situation in Fort Wayne subdivision
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana State Police say one person is in custody Tuesday morning following an investigation in a subdivision on the city’s north side.
Officers say they were called about a domestic situation Tuesday at a home in the Holly Ridge Subdivision, near Lima and Caroll roads.
They say one person is currently in custody and do not believe anyone is injured.
This is a developing report. Check back for updates.
