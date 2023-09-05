Indianapolis Zoo celebrates history-making birth of elephant calf
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WPTA) - The Indianapolis Zoo celebrated Labor Day in a very special way.
Zoo leaders posted on Facebook that a male elephant calf was appropriately born on Labor Day. First-time mother Zahara welcomed her healthy 262-pound baby Monday evening after about 20 minutes of labor.
Officials say the calf’s birth made history as the first elephant in the world to be born through artificial insemination to a mother who was also born through the same procedure.
17-year-old Zahara and the baby are bonding quickly, and zookeepers say both are in good health as they stay inside with the rest of their herd.
