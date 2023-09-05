Illinois man arrested after high-speed pursuit with ISP officers

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - An Illinois man was arrested Sunday night after he led state troopers on a high-speed chase that led to a crash.

Police say the chase happened around 11:30 Sunday night on I-90 when they say a trooper tried to stop a white BMW car that was going over 100 miles per hour eastbound.

According to the news release, the man, 19-year-old Adrian Ricardo Martinez of Homer Glen, Illinois, sped off when the trooper tried to pull him over. Police also say Martinez drove off the Toll Road at one point, going nearly 150 miles per hour.

The release says Martinez then drove south on State Road 9 before turning east onto a county road, then a road north towards to the Michigan state line at nearly 100 miles per hour.

Police say dispatch told the trooper chasing Martinez to no longer chase him since he was heading towards Michigan, and the St. Joe County police in Michigan were made aware of the chase.

A short time later, police say they were notified of a crash in the 70500 block of Kime Road.

The release says police in Michigan found the BMW crashed and had a bleeding head injury.

Martinez was taken to a hospital and later released. He was later arrested and charged with resisting law enforcement and reckless driving.

