How will Yellow Corp’s closure impact the U.S. transportation industry?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Last month, trucking giant Yellow Corp. declared bankruptcy after years of financial struggles and growing debt.

“They’re definitely leaving a hole in our industry that needs to be filled,” Gary Langston said.

Yellow Corp hauled about 10% of the less-than-truckload (LTL) market nationwide.

Gary Langston, President of the Indiana Motor Truck Association, says Yellow’s closure could cause a significant shift on the industry and carriers across the country.

“I would anticipate that carriers that are going to get that freight, the prices will probably go up somewhat,” Langston said.

The closure will also have a significant effect on the roughly 30,000 people who worked for Yellow.

One of which is Nick Golich, wo lives just outside of Chicago and drove for the company for 30 years.

He tells me the company’s closure forced him to retire before he was ready.

“What should have been a happy occasion was a very sad occasion and what this company did caused me to have to retire,” Golich said.

Golich is upset about the closure, but says he’s not surprised, placing blame on management.

“They had a hard time functioning properly and operating a company profitably, I guess you might say,” Golich said.

Golich says he knows many workers who will likely struggle from the closure.

Langston believes, however, those who lost their job will be able to quickly land back on their feet in the industry.

While Golich agrees, he adds the work wouldn’t be the same.

“I imagine eventually they’ll all find work, but a lot of them will never, will never find what they just lost,” Golich said.

Langston adds the American Trucking Association has been proactive through this and former Yellow workers can find beneficial resources on their website by clicking here.

