FOE #248 holds annual Labor Day car show

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fraternal Order of Eagles #248 held its annual Labor Day Car Show on Monday.

The organization on Bluffton Road is part of a non-profit that raises money for charities through events and donations.

Event organizers say a portion of the proceeds that were collected at the car show were donated to a community shelter and the Boys and Girls Club.

The event had 115 cars on display last year, and organizers say they wanted to beat that record.

