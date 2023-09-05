DSANI celebrating 25th annual Buddy Walk at Parkview Field

By Jessica Walter
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 8:53 AM EDT
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Down Syndrome Association of Northeast Indiana (DSANI) is hosting th 25th annual Buddy Walk at Parkview Field Saturday.

Each year DSANI holds the Buddy Walk as part of their mission to advocate and provide resources for individuals with Down Syndrome and to promote acceptance of Down Syndrome in our community. DSANI began hosting the annual walk at Parkview Field nine years ago.

DSANI Executive Director Shelly Yoder says the Buddy Walk is the primary fundraising event for the organization. As of Tuesday, DSANI has reached about 80% of its annual fundraising goal.

Yoder says if you can’t donate financially, they also love seeing the community passing by Parkview Field on the Buddy Walk day. She adds that seeing the community honking, waving and smiling as they pass Parkview Field is heartwarming.

This year’s Buddy Walk Grand Marshal is Chloe Buck.

For more information on this year’s event, visit their website here.

