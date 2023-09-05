COURT DOCS: Heritage HS coach charged in theft of over $5k in team funds

By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - A now-former high school basketball coach is facing theft charges after documents say he used school funds to make several personal purchases.

Police say 32-year-old Adam Gray was arrested on a theft charge in August after he allegedly stole funds from the Heritage High School basketball team’s bank account over several months when he was acting as head coach.

From November 2022 to April 2023, documents say he used over $5,500 from the team’s account for unrelated purchases. Court documents say police asked Gray about the several withdraws from the account, and he admitted to buying snacks for himself at gas stations, buying fast food, making a personal purchase at Celina Lynx Golf, and paying for haircuts.

When asked about a withdrawal from a casino in Anderson, Gray said he was giving money to another person, who never ended up paying him back. In February 2023, he wrote a $2,000 check to his wife followed by another $2,000 check to his mother in March.

He told police the check to his wife was a reimbursement of funds used on team purchases, but could not provide investigators any receipts. Gray claimed he made personal deposits in the account but could not provide any proof as the account had been closed.

Gray was the only person with access to the account at the time, documents say. He is currently charged with theft where the value is between $750 and $50,000.

Officials with East Allen County Schools, which employed Gray at Heritage, say he no longer works for the district. Leaders say they are “fully cooperating” in the investigation.

