Boy, 14, dies after leaping into Lake Michigan in Indiana despite being warned against doing so

(Indiana DNR)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT
EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (AP) — A 14-year-old boy died after leaping into Lake Michigan despite being warned not to jump off a breakwall along the lake’s northwestern Indiana shoreline, officials said.

Witnesses reported Monday that staff at the East Chicago Marina had advised a group of young people not to jump from the breakwall, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said.

The agency said the 14-year-old boy “jumped off the wall and began to struggle in the water before disappearing below the surface” in an area near East Chicago’s lakeside Jeorse Park.

Emergency officials were called to the scene Monday afternoon and the boy was later pulled from the water, but he was pronounced dead at a hospital, the Department of Natural Resources said.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office planned to release information later Tuesday about the boy who died.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

