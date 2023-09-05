Another I-69 ramp to close for construction

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Yet another I-69 ramp will be temporarily closed due to construction.

A news release from the Indiana Department of Transportation says the on-ramp from West Jefferson Boulevard to I-69 southbound will close starting Monday, September 11.

Officials say the ramp will be closed due to crews repaving the ramp.

The release says the work should last about one week, and says drivers should use northbound I-69 to the State Road 14/Illinois Road exit, mile marker 305, and reconnect with southbound I-69, or seek an alternate route.

INDOT I-69 ramp closure (INDOT)

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.