12-year-old bicyclist fatally struck Labor Day afternoon

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the death of a 12-year-old boy Monday afternoon.

Police say it happened on CR103 south of CR142 in Paulding County, Paulding Township, at approximately 1:54 p.m. Monday.

According to a release sent to 21 Alive News, a bicycle, operated by 12-year-old Ross Erwin Myers was traveling south on CR103. Police say a 2017 Chrysler driven by a 45-year-old woman from Paulding, was also heading south on the same road. The driver failed to keep a clear distance between her and Myers. According to police, she struck the boy from behind and he was thrown from the bike and pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.