TinCaps atop division after blanking Cubs 2-0 in regular season home finale

By WPTA Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne TinCaps shut out the South Bend Cubs 2-0 in their regular season home finale on Sunday night.

Heralded pitching prospect Victor Lizarraga struck out nine batters in six scoreless innings.

Recent TinCaps call-up Tyler Robertson hit a go-ahead solo home run in the fourth inning.

The win moves the TinCaps into first place in the East Division standings with just six games at Dayton remaining on the regular season schedule.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

