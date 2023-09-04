Kids Empire officially open in Jefferson Pointe

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A new entertainment center officially opened this past weekend in Jefferson Pointe.

Kids Empire, an indoor playground and entertainment center, officially opened for business on Saturday, according to Jefferson Pointe’s Facebook page.

The children’s play center announced in July that a Kids Empire location would be coming to the Summit City sometime in the summer.

According to the website, Some of the playground’s attractions include a giant fun block area, a giant maze area with many obstacles, a bridge, balancing beams, and slides.

The Kids Empire website says two adults get in free per child, and socks are required to play on the equipment.

For more information on pricing or other activities, visit their website.

