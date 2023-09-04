Brewed IN the Fort Festival to be held Saturday at Headwaters Park

By Evan Harris
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A popular local beer festival is returning to Headwaters Park this weekend.

This Saturday, Sept. 9, marks the return of the Brewed IN the Fort Craft Beer Fest to downtown Fort Wayne.

Event organizers say the festival is dedicated to promoting and celebrating local craft beers, ciders, and Fort Wayne food and entertainment.

Organizers want to remind people this event is only for people over the age of 21.

The event will be held at the Headwaters Park Pavilion from 2-5 p.m.

Tickets are on sale on the event’s website and start at $40 for general admission.

