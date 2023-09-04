The annual Labor Day picnic took place at Headwater Park today

By Samantha Condra
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - People gathered at Headwaters Park today for this year’s annual Labor Day picnic.

Hosted by the Northeast Indiana AFL-CIO, people were lining up before the gates opened for the event that started at 11 a.m. and lasted until 3 p.m.

They were offering free hot dogs and chili, and they also had a variety of refreshments.

Free BINGO was also offered, with the chance to win up to $60.

The local United Auto Workers were also there helping out in the midst of contract negotiations with the Big 3 motor companies, and a looming strike.

If companies don’t come to an agreement by September 14th, it is becoming likely the UAW will strike.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police confirm they are responding to a reported shooting at Glenbrook Square Mall Friday...
POLICE: One person shot inside Glenbrook Square Mall
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
Fort Wayne Fire Department logo
Two injured in apartment fire in downtown Fort Wayne
FILE - Some fast-food restaurants may not take cash in the future.
Fast-food company looking at electronic only payments
Police are at the scene of a fatal crash on Bull Rapids Road.
One person killed in crash in Woodburn Friday

Latest News

Leaders with the Community Harvest Food Bank say they have a ‘CORNucopia’ of free, farm-fresh...
Community Harvest Food Bank offering free, farm-fresh corn
Salvation Army's new program allows anyone who needs one a safe space to shower on Tuesdays and...
Salvation Army Fort Wayne to offer new hygiene services
LHN's new medical office is located at 235 Hauenstein Road, across the street from Huntington...
Lutheran Health Network breaks ground on Huntington Medical Office
The northeast Indiana boutique that's behind the viral pickle jar sweatshirt
The northeast Indiana boutique that’s behind the viral pickle jar sweatshirt