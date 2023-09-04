The annual Labor Day picnic took place at Headwater Park today

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - People gathered at Headwaters Park today for this year’s annual Labor Day picnic.

Hosted by the Northeast Indiana AFL-CIO, people were lining up before the gates opened for the event that started at 11 a.m. and lasted until 3 p.m.

They were offering free hot dogs and chili, and they also had a variety of refreshments.

Free BINGO was also offered, with the chance to win up to $60.

The local United Auto Workers were also there helping out in the midst of contract negotiations with the Big 3 motor companies, and a looming strike.

If companies don’t come to an agreement by September 14th, it is becoming likely the UAW will strike.

