The 50th-Annual Grabill Country Fair returns Thursday

Grabill Country Fair
Grabill Country Fair(Grabill Chamber of Commerce)
By Evan Harris
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GRABILL, Ind. (WPTA) - Fair fever is still in the air with the upcoming 50th annual Grabill Country Fair.

Organizers say the fair started in 1973 as a joint community church service and fellowship.

Since then, fair organizers say the event has become one of the finest craft fairs, with over 100 craft booths.

The Grabill Country Fair, according to event coordinators, highlights the area’s Amish heritage and attracts more than 100,000 visitors every year.

The event’s website says many crafts will be showcased, including blown glass objects, dolls, and whirlybirds, and food will include apple dumplings and corn on the cob.

The fair will run from Thursday, Sept. 7 through Saturday, Sept. 9.

Visit the fair’s website for event schedules and more information.

