Two injured in apartment fire in downtown Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to reports of a fire at a downtown apartment building this morning.

FWFD arrived at 922 Fulton Street around 5:47 this morning and said they found smoke and flames coming from an apartment in the basement.

There were 19 occupied apartments. Seven people were rescued from the building, two were transported to local hospitals and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The fire was brought under control quickly and is now under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.