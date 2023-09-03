Saint Francis allows 31 unanswered points in 45-28 opening night loss to Saint Xavier

By Chris Ryan
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Saint Francis Cougars came out firing against Saint Xavier in their season opener, only to allow 31 straight points in a 45-28 loss on Saturday night at Bishop D’Arcy Stadium.

The Cougars Bailey Parker secured what looked to be a momentum-shifting interception in the fourth quarter, but the Saint Francis offense could not capitalize with the advantageous field position.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police confirm they are responding to a reported shooting at Glenbrook Square Mall Friday...
POLICE: One person shot inside Glenbrook Square Mall
Police are at the scene of a fatal crash on Bull Rapids Road.
One person killed in crash in Woodburn Friday
James L. Bonewits
Huntington man handed 85 years in 2022 quadruple stabbing
New Haven WR Ajani Washington scores a touchdown against DeKalb (9/1/23).
THE SCORE: New Haven posts big first half in win over DeKalb, Bluffton coasts past South Adams
Labor Day Forecast
Summertime heat returns for unofficial end of summer

Latest News

New Haven WR Ajani Washington scores a touchdown against DeKalb (9/1/23).
THE SCORE: New Haven posts big first half in win over DeKalb, Bluffton coasts past South Adams
Wayne head coach Byron Pickens at a practice during the 2022-23 season.
Coach Pickens leaves Wayne basketball program
New Haven wide receivers Ajani Washington and Mylan Graham celebrate a play at practice.
New Haven Bulldogs Washington right where he belongs
McCall Ray (7) and Grant Gremel (16) at Saint Francis practice (8/31/23)
Bloomington to Bishop D’Arcy: Former IU walk-ons ready for debut at Saint Francis