Saint Francis allows 31 unanswered points in 45-28 opening night loss to Saint Xavier

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Saint Francis Cougars came out firing against Saint Xavier in their season opener, only to allow 31 straight points in a 45-28 loss on Saturday night at Bishop D’Arcy Stadium.

The Cougars Bailey Parker secured what looked to be a momentum-shifting interception in the fourth quarter, but the Saint Francis offense could not capitalize with the advantageous field position.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.