WATCH: 21Alive’s Top 4 at 4
Friday, September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Here’s a look at 21Alive’s top four headlines at 4pm on Friday, September 1.
- A shooting at Glenbrook Mall leaves one person injured and the Mall shut down for the day.
- A passenger was killed in a Crash on Bull Rapids Road.
- More construction and more road closures starting after Labor Day.
- Cooling centers will be open next week as temperatures hit 90 degrees.
Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.