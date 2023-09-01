WATCH: 21Alive’s Top 4 at 4

Friday, September 1
By Kevin Pearson
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Here’s a look at 21Alive’s top four headlines at 4pm on Friday, September 1.

  • A shooting at Glenbrook Mall leaves one person injured and the Mall shut down for the day.
  • A passenger was killed in a Crash on Bull Rapids Road.
  • More construction and more road closures starting after Labor Day.
  • Cooling centers will be open next week as temperatures hit 90 degrees.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police confirm they are responding to a reported shooting at Glenbrook Square Mall Friday...
POLICE: One person shot inside Glenbrook Square Mall
21-year-old Naomi Richison
‘Never felt this type of pain before’: Huntington woman charged in OWI crash that injured two
An Infant is home from the hospital after being hit by a fly ball while she was at a minor...
Infant hit by fly ball during minor league baseball game, flown to hospital
FWPD Sgt. Joshua Hartup
FWPD officer who struck, killed pedestrian admits fault in crash
Police are at the scene of a fatal crash on Bull Rapids Road.
One person killed in crash in Woodburn Friday

Latest News

Here’s a look at 21Alive’s top four headlines at 4pm on Friday, September 1.
TOP 4 AT 4, SEPTEMBER 1
POLICE: One person shot inside Glenbrook Square Mall
New Haven wide receivers Ajani Washington and Mylan Graham celebrate a play at practice.
New Haven Bulldogs Washington right where he belongs
New Haven Bulldogs Washington right where he belongs