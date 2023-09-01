Thursday evening crash leaves one critically wounded

By Evan Harris
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:02 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A crash on the city’s north side left one person seriously injured.

Police say the crash happened Thursday evening at the intersection of E Dupont Road and Parkview Plaza Drive a little before 8 p.m.

According to a news release, witnesses told police a car going west on Dupont Road ran the red light at the intersection and struck the vehicle turning left from Parkview Plaza Drive to go eastbound.

Police say both drivers were elderly, and one driver had to be rescued from their vehicle by firefighters.

The release says both drivers were taken to the hospital, and one was listed in life-threatening condition. The second driver suffered minor injuries.

Investigators say Dupont Road between Diebold Road and I-69 was closed for some time while an investigation occurred at the scene.

