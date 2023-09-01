POLICE: One person shot inside Glenbrook Square Mall

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Police confirm they are responding to a shooting at Glenbrook Square Mall Friday afternoon that left one person injured.

One person was shot by the fountain near JC Penny, police tell 21Alive. Officers have not confirmed their condition.

Everyone is asked to avoid the area surrounding the mall.

On July 8, one person was shot in the upper leg during what police called an argument inside the mall’s H&M store. Police later arrested and charged Gregory Normil in the shooting.

COURT DOCS: Mall shooter claims self-defense, says he and victim had been arguing about a woman

We have a crew at the scene. Stay tuned for updates.

