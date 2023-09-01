New Haven Bulldogs Washington right where he belongs

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WPTA) - Senior wideout Ajani Washington is back to playing football with the friends he grew up with in New Haven, including five-star Ohio State commit receiver Mylan Graham.

Spending his first three years of high school at Concordia Lutheran, Washington, recently, transferred to the Bulldogs program, and he says this summer’s felt like a family reunion.

New Haven football (2-0) will host fellow unbeaten DeKalb (2-0) in 21Alive’s Signature Matchup on Friday night.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.