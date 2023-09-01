New Haven Bulldogs Washington right where he belongs

By Chris Ryan
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WPTA) - Senior wideout Ajani Washington is back to playing football with the friends he grew up with in New Haven, including five-star Ohio State commit receiver Mylan Graham.

Spending his first three years of high school at Concordia Lutheran, Washington, recently, transferred to the Bulldogs program, and he says this summer’s felt like a family reunion.

New Haven football (2-0) will host fellow unbeaten DeKalb (2-0) in 21Alive’s Signature Matchup on Friday night.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police confirm they are responding to a reported shooting at Glenbrook Square Mall Friday...
POLICE: One person shot inside Glenbrook Square Mall
21-year-old Naomi Richison
‘Never felt this type of pain before’: Huntington woman charged in OWI crash that injured two
An Infant is home from the hospital after being hit by a fly ball while she was at a minor...
Infant hit by fly ball during minor league baseball game, flown to hospital
FWPD Sgt. Joshua Hartup
FWPD officer who struck, killed pedestrian admits fault in crash
Police are at the scene of a fatal crash on Bull Rapids Road.
One person killed in crash in Woodburn Friday

Latest News

McCall Ray (7) and Grant Gremel (16) at Saint Francis practice (8/31/23)
Bloomington to Bishop D’Arcy: Former IU walk-ons ready for debut at Saint Francis
TinCaps catcher Colton Bender rounds third after hitting a home run against South Bend (8/31/23)
Bender, Doersching lead TinCaps to win over South Bend
The Fort Wayne TinCaps logo
TinCaps hold on for 3-2 win over South Bend
Woodlan WR Braden Smith runs a route during practice (8/29/23).
Football Player of the Week: Woodlan’s Braden Smith