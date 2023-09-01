Linda Likes It: Visit Fort Wayne’s Allen County Historic Sites Pass

By Linda Jackson
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Visit Fort Wayne has a new mobile pass for your phone that will help you discover all the places throughout Allen County that play major roles in the history of our home.

Evening anchor Linda Jackson learned all about the Allen County Historic Sites Pass and how it’s an amazing opportunity that goes along with previous passes offered by Visit Fort Wayne.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

One person killed in crash in Woodburn Friday

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Evan Harris
One is dead after a crash in Woodburn midday Friday.

News

21Alive News at 11

Thursday evening crash leaves one critically wounded

Updated: 1 hour ago
21Alive News at 11

breaking

Police confirm they are responding to a reported shooting at Glenbrook Square Mall Friday...

POLICE: One person shot inside Glenbrook Square Mall

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Police confirm they are responding to a shooting at Glenbrook Square Mall Friday afternoon that left one person injured.

News

21Alive News at 5

‘Never felt this type of pain before’: Huntington woman charged in OWI crash that injured two

Updated: 1 hour ago
21Alive News at 5

News

City to open cooling shelters next week

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Evan Harris
City leaders announced Friday that cooling shelters will open next week due to the impending heat.

Latest News

News

Starting on or after Tuesday, Sept. 5, the off-ramp from southbound I-469 to eastbound U.S. 30...

INDOT announces yet another I-469 off-ramp closure for ongoing construction

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Starting on or after Tuesday, Sept. 5, the off-ramp from southbound I-469 to eastbound U.S. 30 will be closed for concrete patching and joint repair.

Special Segments

Walk in the Park: The Foellinger Theatre

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Linda Jackson
Foellinger Theatre Manager Rick Kinney chats with Linda Jackson about some concerts coming to the theatre in September.

Crime

James L. Bonewits

Huntington man handed 85 years in 2022 quadruple stabbing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
A Huntington man has been sentenced in a June 2022 stabbing that left a couple dead and two other people seriously hurt.

News

FILE: For nearly 20 years, Honor Flight Northeast Indiana has given veterans a trip to remember...

44th Honor Flight takes place mid-September

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
Honor Flight Northeast Indiana is gearing up for its next Honor Flight in mid-September.

News

FILE - United Auto Workers members walk in the Labor Day parade in Detroit, Sept. 2, 2019. The...

Auto workers leader slams companies for slow bargaining, files labor complaint with government

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
The United Auto Workers union says it has filed unfair labor practice complaints against Stellantis and General Motors for failing to make counteroffers to the union’s economic demands.

Community

Leaders with the Community Harvest Food Bank say they have a ‘CORNucopia’ of free, farm-fresh...

Community Harvest Food Bank offering free, farm-fresh corn

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Leaders with the Community Harvest Food Bank say they have a ‘CORNucopia’ of free, farm-fresh corn that is available to anyone who wants it.