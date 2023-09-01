Lantern release held to honor lives lost to drug overdoses

By Alex Null
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Thursday marked the final day of August, but more importantly to some, it was a day to honor loved ones who’ve died from drug overdoses.

RELATED: Over-the-counter Narcan hits shelves next week, experts hoping it saves lives

“It gives you an empty feeling, because one moment they’re there and the next moment, they’re gone,” Nicole Barrett said.

Barrett, along with many others, spent her night at Reservoir Park for the first-ever Overdose Awareness Water Lantern Release.

Some shared stories about their battles with drug addiction, as well as stories of those lost to the disease.

Barrett says, over the years, she’s seen too many friends die from drug overdoses.

“It’s very important for us to remember them and to realize why we are standing where we’re standing today and that it could’ve easily been us,” Barrett said.

Barrett has been in recovery for almost two years.

While she understands how difficult the battle with drug addiction can be, Barrett hopes she, along with others, can be symbols of hope.

“There’s definitely light at the end of the tunnel. It’s so much easier on this side, but I know in my life I fought really hard to not be on this side and I’m just so glad that I made it,” Barrett said.

Recovery groups at the event included:

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old Naomi Richison
‘Never felt this type of pain before’: Huntington woman charged in OWI crash that injured two
FWPD Sgt. Joshua Hartup
FWPD officer who struck, killed pedestrian admits fault in crash
An Infant is home from the hospital after being hit by a fly ball while she was at a minor...
Infant hit by fly ball during minor league baseball game, flown to hospital
Fort Wayne GM plant extends layoff one more week
FILE: INDOT says crews are responding to a serious crash along I-69, south of Gas City,...
One killed in fiery I-69 Grant County crash Wednesday

Latest News

Bloomington to Bishop D'Arcy
Lantern release held to honor lives lost to drug overdoses
Death Done Differently Lawsuit
Fort Wayne ‘death doula’ forced to close business, suing Indiana AG’s office
Fort Wayne ‘death doula’ forced to close business, suing Indiana AG’s office