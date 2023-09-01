Lantern release held to honor lives lost to drug overdoses

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Thursday marked the final day of August, but more importantly to some, it was a day to honor loved ones who’ve died from drug overdoses.

“It gives you an empty feeling, because one moment they’re there and the next moment, they’re gone,” Nicole Barrett said.

Barrett, along with many others, spent her night at Reservoir Park for the first-ever Overdose Awareness Water Lantern Release.

Some shared stories about their battles with drug addiction, as well as stories of those lost to the disease.

Barrett says, over the years, she’s seen too many friends die from drug overdoses.

“It’s very important for us to remember them and to realize why we are standing where we’re standing today and that it could’ve easily been us,” Barrett said.

Barrett has been in recovery for almost two years.

While she understands how difficult the battle with drug addiction can be, Barrett hopes she, along with others, can be symbols of hope.

“There’s definitely light at the end of the tunnel. It’s so much easier on this side, but I know in my life I fought really hard to not be on this side and I’m just so glad that I made it,” Barrett said.

