Labor Day Picnic announced for Monday, September 4th

Headwaters park
Headwaters park(WPTA)
By Kevin Pearson
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Northeast Indiana AFL-CIO announced the annual Labor Day picnic to kick off the Labor Day weekend.

Monday, September 4,  the Labor Day Picnic will be held at Headwaters Park at 333 S Clinton Street.

The celebration starts at 11 a.m. and runs until 3 p.m.

This will be the 11th year the AFL-CIO committee will host the picnic.

