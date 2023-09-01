Labor Day Picnic announced for Monday, September 4th

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Northeast Indiana AFL-CIO announced the annual Labor Day picnic to kick off the Labor Day weekend.

Monday, September 4, the Labor Day Picnic will be held at Headwaters Park at 333 S Clinton Street.

The celebration starts at 11 a.m. and runs until 3 p.m.

This will be the 11th year the AFL-CIO committee will host the picnic.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.