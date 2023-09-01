INDOT announces yet another I-469 off-ramp closure for ongoing construction

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is warning drivers about another temporary I-469 off-ramp closure to look out for.

Starting on or after Tuesday, Sept. 5, the off-ramp from southbound I-469 to eastbound U.S. 30 will be closed for concrete patching and joint repair.

The work, though weather-dependent, is expected to last for about one week.

INDOT says drivers should use southbound I-469 to the U.S. 27 exit then use the on-ramp to northbound I-469 and then exit at U.S. 30 during the closure.

Leaders also recently announced the ramp from eastbound State Road 930 to southbound I-469 will also be closed for about a week starting Sept. 5.

Temporary ramp closure from eastbound State Road 930 to southbound I-469. (INDOT)

