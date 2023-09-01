Huntington man handed 85 years in 2022 quadruple stabbing

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WPTA) - A Huntington man has been sentenced in a June 2022 stabbing that left a couple dead and two other people seriously hurt.

Police say the stabbing happened at a Huntington home on Whitelock Street on June 23, 2022. Katelyn and Danny England were pronounced dead and two other people were taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Officers say the suspect, James Bonewits, fled the scene and warned the public in a message on Facebook to watch out for the armed and dangerous man. Bonewits was later arrested and charged with two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Bonewits pleaded guilty to all four of those charges on August 28 and was sentenced to 55 years for the murder charges and 30 years for the attempted murder charges for a total of 85 years.

