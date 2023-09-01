FSSA: CareSource security breach affecting thousands of Indiana Medicaid members

Leaders say the breach was part of a worldwide sting
(MGN)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WPTA) - The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA) says software used by managed care company CareSource had a security breach that exposed the personal health information of certain Medicaid members in the state.

The FSSA announced on Friday the names, addresses, Social Security numbers, dates of birth, gender, medical conditions, diagnoses, medications, allergies, health conditions, member IDs and plan names of 212,193 members of Indiana Medicaid who use CareSource may have been exposed.

They say the breach happened in the MOVEit application used by CareSource, affecting companies and organizations globally in late May.

CareSource “immediately remediated” the breach and notified FSSA. They say they are contacting all impacted Medicaid members with information about credit monitoring.

FSSA says anyone who would like additional information should call CareSource at 1-866-764-7020 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

