Eight people unharmed in Thursday evening apartment fire

By Evan Harris
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Eight people safely evacuated their apartment during a kitchen fire Thursday.

A release from the Fort Wayne Fire Department says the fire happened at an apartment building in the 3000 block of McCormick Avenue around 6:50 Thursday evening.

According to first responders, the fire was in the apartment’s kitchen.

The press release says the fire was extinguished in less than ten minutes.

Two adults and six children were inside at the time but evacuated safely. Firefighters say they rescued two cats who were still inside at the time of the fire.

