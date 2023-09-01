Community Harvest Food Bank offering free, farm-fresh corn

By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Leaders with the Community Harvest Food Bank say they have a ‘CORNucopia’ of free, farm-fresh corn that is available to anyone who wants it.

Those who are interested can stop by the southwest side of the food bank at 999 E Tillman Road and grab however many corn cobs they’d like, officials say.

They’ll be replenishing the stock all day, and say it will be kept out after hours for community members to help themselves.

To keep on the Hoosier theme of corn, the food bank is also being honored in Kurtz Produce’s yearly maze.

Kurtz Produce in New Haven says to pay tribute to the food bank’s community service over the past 40 years, CHFB has been named the theme of its yearly corn maze. They say they will be holding a food drive this fall when the maze opens. Any visitor who donates at least one nonperishable food item will get $1 off admission to the maze.

The corn maze is set to open on Friday, September 29, and will be open every Friday from 4 -7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. through the end of October.

