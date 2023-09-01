City to open cooling shelters next week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - City leaders announced Friday that cooling shelters will open next week due to the impending heat.

According to a news release from the City of Fort Wayne, cooling shelters will be open Tuesday and Wednesday due to expected hot temperatures in the area early next week.

The following places will operate as cooling centers:

-The Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory, 1100 S. Calhoun St., from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

-Weisser Park Youth Center, 802 Eckart St., from 3-7 p.m.

-The Salvation Army, 2901 N. Clinton St., from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

The release says the Rescue Mission has an indoor day shelter that operates regardless of weather from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. every day.

Trash collection will begin at 5 a.m. Tuesday through Friday, and trash will run one day behind due to the Labor Day holiday.

