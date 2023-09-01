44th Honor Flight takes place mid-September

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Honor Flight Northeast Indiana is gearing up for its next Honor Flight in mid-September.

The 44th Honor Flight from Fort Wayne will take place on Wednesday, September 13.

Event organizers say 89 Fort Wayne-area veterans, including two post-WWII veterans, 9 Korean War veterans, 11 Cold War veterans, 59 Vietnam veterans, one Panama Veteran, four Desert Storm/Shield Veterans, and three Iraqi Freedom Veterans.

Officials say so far, over 3,200 veterans have taken an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.

Flight organizers say a welcome home celebration is scheduled for 9 p.m. at the Fort Wayne International Airport. Thak for people to arrive by 8 p.m. and park in the long-term parking lot.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.