Silver Alert canceled for missing Jennings County teen

The Jennings County Sheriff’s Office said 16-year-old Justine Jones was found safe and is with law enforcement.
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. — A Silver Alert was canceled for a teenager from southeastern Indiana.

The Jennings County Sheriff’s Office said 16-year-old Justine Jones was safe and with law enforcement.

She had been reported missing from North Vernon, Indiana, on Thursday, Aug. 31 at 1 a.m.

She was reported found and safe at 5 p.m.

ORIGINAL RELEASE:

A Silver Alert was issued for a missing teenager from southeastern Indiana.

The Jennings County Sheriff’s Office said 16-year-old Justine Jones was last seen in North Vernon, Indiana, on Thursday, Aug. 31 at 1 a.m.

Jones is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 118 pounds, and has black hair and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a white tank top and jeans.

According to the sheriff’s office, Jones is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office at 812-346-4911.

North Vernon is roughly 70 miles southeast of downtown Indianapolis.

