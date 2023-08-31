Security guard, customer die after exchanging gunfire at Indianapolis home improvement store

A security guard and customer died Wednesday after exchanging gunfire with each other at an...
A security guard and customer died Wednesday after exchanging gunfire with each other at an Indianapolis home improvement store, police said.(WTHR)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (AP) - A security guard and customer died Wednesday after exchanging gunfire with each other at an Indianapolis home improvement store, police said.

The two men died at hospitals following the shooting around 5:30 p.m. at a Menards store on the city’s northeast side, Capt. Don Weilhammer of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

“It does appear that they were shooting at each other,” Weilhammer said. “Unfortunately, now another life has been lost because people don’t want to resolve conflict without resorting to violence like this.”

It wasn’t immediately clear what led to the shooting, which occurred at the exit to the store’s lumber yard, local news outlets reported.

WTHR reports that investigators believed there was a verbal disagreement between the two men, which led to a physical fight — and then gunfire.

