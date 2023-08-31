Salvation Army Fort Wayne to offer new hygiene services

Salvation Army's new program allows anyone who needs one a safe space to shower on Tuesdays and...
Salvation Army's new program allows anyone who needs one a safe space to shower on Tuesdays and Thursdays.(Salvation Army)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Salvation Army in Fort Wayne is launching a new program next month to expand its community services.

The “Soup, Soap and Salvation” initiative will begin on September 26, offering anyone an opportunity to shower at its facility at 2901 N Clinton Street on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Anyone who is interested can stop by any Tuesday or Thursday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and will be provided with all of the necessary hygiene items, including towels and washrags.

The Salvation Army’s free food pantry is also open to the community on the same days, Tuesdays and Thursdays, starting at noon.

Officials also requesting hygiene item donations to support this program, which can be dropped off Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the North Clinton building. For more information, you can visit their website.

