Over-the-counter Narcan hits shelves next week, experts hoping it saves lives

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - In March, the FDA approved over-the-counter sales of Narcan, a gamechanger in the eyes of many experts. Now, starting as early as next week, you can buy Narcan in stores nationwide.

“Addiction continues to be devastating in the state of Indiana, including in Fort Wayne, so it’s definitely needed,” Charity Storey with Positive Resource Connection said.

The number of deaths caused by opioid overdoses in Allen County is also devastating.

From 2018-2021, those numbers increased each year. There was a slight drop off from 2021-2022, but Storey says the numbers are still too high.

Deaths from Opioid Overdoses in Allen County 2018-2022 (WPTA)

However, she believes the over-the-counter availability of Narcan will help bring those numbers down.

“I’ve come across a lot of people that say they would like to have it, but they don’t know where to get it,” Storey said. “So, now they can at least go to a drug store, they can buy it and have it accessible.”

Storey stresses the importance of a NaloxBox, which helps distribute Narcan for free.

Emergent BioSolutions, which makes Narcan, says the medicine will have a suggested retail price of $45 per carton, which includes two potentially life-saving nasal sprays.

Storey understands not everyone can afford that, which is why she says access to a NaloxBox is so important.

Storey believes the additional availability of Narcan will save lives.

“It’s impactful, you know, you talk to someone that you just gave a Narcan dose to, you run into them two days later and they tell you ‘Hey, you helped me save my friends life, do you have more of that Narcan’,” Storey said. “That right there in itself shows the importance in the necessity in having Narcan available everywhere.”

Over-the-counter Narcan will be available at Walgreens, Rite Aid, Walmart and CVS stores.

Available NaloxBox in Fort Wayne (link):

Bowen Center (2100 Goshen Road)

Allen County Public Library Little Turtle Branch (2201 Sherman Blvd.)

Trinity UMC (609 Putnam Street)

Allen County Public Library Tecumseh Branch (1411 E State Blvd)

The Lighthouse (3000 E State Blvd & 2021 Hobson Road & 3221 McCormick Avenue)

Super Shot Inc (1515 Hobson Road)

In As Much Ministry (920 Broadway)

Allen County Public Library (900 Library Plaza)

North Coast Organics (629 E Washington Blvd)

Allen County Public Library Pontiac Branch (2215 S Hanna Street)

Headwater Counseling (2712 S Calhoun Street)

201 E Rudisill Blvd Suite 106

Distribution Centers in Fort Wayne (link):

Bowen Recovery Center (1415, Directors Row Allen County)

Center for Behavioral Health (3910 Lima Rd)

