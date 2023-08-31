One killed in fiery I-69 Grant County crash Wednesday

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - One person was confirmed to be killed in the fiery I-69 crash in Grant County Wednesday afternoon.

Indiana State Police say the victim’s name will not be released until the family is notified and the victim is “positively identified.”

According to a news release, the crash happened a little before 1:45 Wednesday afternoon near mile marker 257 on I-69 in the northbound lanes near the Fairmount exit.

BACKGROUND: INDOT: Stretch of I-69 closed in Grant County for serious crash

The release said when first responders arrived at the scene, five vehicles were involved in the crash, including two semi-tractor trailers.

Police said one vehicle was completely engulfed in flames. They also say fire crews arrived at the scene and found the victim trapped in their vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the news release, no one else was injured.

Police say the crash was caused by a Freightliner that did not stop with other traffic, rear-ending the Ford Pickup Truck the victim was driving.

Three other vehicles were heavily damaged in the crash.

The release says Indiana State Police officers are investigating, and no further information will be released yet.

