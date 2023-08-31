‘Never felt this type of pain before’: Huntington woman charged in OWI crash that injured two

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WPTA) - A 21-year-old Huntington woman is facing several charges after a crash Tuesday afternoon left one man seriously injured and one woman hurt.

Court documents say police were called about a crash with serious injuries involving three vehicles at the intersection of S.R. 9 and S.R. 218 around 3:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

A witness told police she saw a car driven by 21-year-old Naomi Richison speed past her going south on S.R. 9. She said she did not see the crash but saw dust and debris flying from the collision and called 911.

Police arrived at the scene and said they found Richison had rear-ended a car that was stopped at the intersection, pushing it into an SUV.

Documents say one man was airlifted to Parkview Regional Hospital with serious injuries including broken ribs, a bruised spine, and swelling in his head and right leg. He told police he “has never felt this type of pain before in his life.” One woman was also taken by EMS for treatment.

The responding officer then spoke with Richison, who said the light at the intersection had turned yellow and then quickly changed to red, claiming she “did not have a chance to stop.” The officer said he pointed out that the lights were flashing red and did not change colors.

She then said she wasn’t sure exactly what happened when the officer said he noticed an open bottle of Angry Orchard outside of her car as well as a bottle on her floorboard. He said she then started to get sick at the scene and could not complete field sobriety tests.

A preliminary breath test showed she had a BAC of .222, nearly three times over the legal limit, according to court documents. Richison was then taken to a hospital for a blood draw and before being transferred to the Huntington County Jail.

Richison is charged with causing serious injury when operating a vehicle while intoxicated, criminal recklessness, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.

