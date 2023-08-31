INDOT to temporarily close I-469 on-ramp for repair

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Drivers take note: The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) says the ramp from eastbound State Road 930 to southbound I-469 will soon be closed for about a week.

The department says starting on or after September 5, crews will begin a concrete patching and joint repair on the ramp. Work is weather-dependent, but INDOT says the closure should last for about one week.

During that closure, INDOT says drivers should use northbound I-469 to the U.S. 24/Rose Ave. exit and then use the on-ramp to connect to southbound I-469.

Drivers in the area are encouraged to consider worker safety by slowing down, using extra caution, and driving distraction-free in work zones.

