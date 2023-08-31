Fort Wayne native Addison Agen to perform downtown in September

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A Fort Wayne native and signer is returning to her hometown to perform.

Addison Agen, an Indie-Folk singer and songwriter, will perform at the Baker Street Center (C2G Music Hall) on Friday, September 29, at 7:30 p.m.

22-year-old Agen currently lives in Tennessee and is best known for being the first runner-up on season 13 of the NBC show The Voice.

Agen is performing with songwriter, poet, and vocalist Max Lockwood, who will open the show.

Organizers say doors open at 6:30, and the performance is at 7:30. General tickets are $20, Gold Circle tickets are $40, and accessible seat tickets are also available.

