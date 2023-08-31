Fort Wayne native Addison Agen to perform downtown in September

Addison Agen
Addison Agen (WNDU)
By Evan Harris
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A Fort Wayne native and signer is returning to her hometown to perform.

Addison Agen, an Indie-Folk singer and songwriter, will perform at the Baker Street Center (C2G Music Hall) on Friday, September 29, at 7:30 p.m.

22-year-old Agen currently lives in Tennessee and is best known for being the first runner-up on season 13 of the NBC show The Voice.

Agen is performing with songwriter, poet, and vocalist Max Lockwood, who will open the show.

Organizers say doors open at 6:30, and the performance is at 7:30. General tickets are $20, Gold Circle tickets are $40, and accessible seat tickets are also available.

For more information or to book tickets, click here.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Adams County

The Jennings County Sheriff's Office said 16-year-old Justine Jones was last seen in North...

Silver Alert issued for missing Jennings County teen

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By WTHR
A Silver Alert was issued for a missing teenager from southeastern Indiana.

News

21Alive News at 5

Lutheran Health Network breaks ground on Huntington Medical Office

Updated: 2 hours ago
21Alive News at 5

News

21Alive News at 5

Fort Wayne GM plant extends layoff one more week

Updated: 2 hours ago
21Alive News at 5

News

21Alive News at 11

Fort Wayne man dead in accidental shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
21Alive News at 11

News

21Alive News at 11

One killed in fiery I-69 Grant County crash Wednesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
21Alive News at 11

Latest News

News

21Alive News at 5

One in custody following domestic disturbance near Liberty Mills Road

Updated: 3 hours ago
21Alive News at 5

News

Temporary ramp closure from eastbound State Road 930 to southbound I-469.

INDOT to temporarily close I-469 on-ramp for repair

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Drivers take note: The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) says the ramp from eastbound State Road 930 to southbound I-469 will soon be closed for about a week.

21Country

21Country: Old Robison Park & The Dentzel Carousel

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Eric Olson and Evan Harris
In the spring of 1896, Fort Wayne's greatest amusement park ever opened for business.

News

Kokua Maui

Want to help those devastated by the Maui wildfires? Here’s how

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Isa Farfan
Maui needs your help — and agencies are standing by to turn your aloha into action.

News

A security guard and customer died Wednesday after exchanging gunfire with each other at an...

Security guard, customer die after exchanging gunfire at Indianapolis home improvement store

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
A security guard and customer died Wednesday after exchanging gunfire with each other at an Indianapolis home improvement store, police said.