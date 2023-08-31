ACD Parade of Classics to be held Saturday

ACD Parade
ACD Parade(ACD Museum)
By Evan Harris
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUBURN, Ind. (WPTA) - The ACD Festival is set to begin today, and a fan-favorite event is scheduled for the weekend as part of the festivities.

Organizers of the festival say the Parade of Classics is returning on Saturday, September 2, at 1 p.m.

According to the museum’s festival website page, ACD members will parade classic cars through the streets of Auburn and will be on display outside the DeKalb County Courthouse following the parade.

Officials say some parade VIPs include the Grand Marshal, Corky Coker, and the Baron Brigade Marching band from DeKalb High School.

Event organizers say the event is free.

For more information on the parade or festival, visit the ACD website. The final day of the festival is on September 3.

21Alive News at 4