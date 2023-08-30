Woman shares frustration about increase of stolen cars

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - More people are sharing their frustrations about the increase in the number of stolen cars in The Fort.

Lisa Williams says she was in her bedroom one morning and what happened next, she calls it, a nightmare. A stolen Kia SUV ran through her fence, knocking out her outdoor kitchen.

Williams says she uses it for a side catering business. A business she was building for her daughter to eventually work for.

“She can’t go into Kroger and work and stuff like that. She’s high functioning but she always needs one-on-one. So I figured, start the little business, a family business. Nothing huge. But it was something. And I accumulated all of those things, and now I have to give them back.”

Thankfully Williams tells me her neighbor is letting her borrow their grill for the time being. At the end of the day, Williams says she just wants these criminals to be held accountable.

