Thursday is the final Lunch on the Square for the year

By Evan Harris
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - This week is the final week for a popular summer event downtown.

Thursday, August 31 is the final day for the 15th-annual Lunch on the Square.

Officials say the event will be from 11:30 until 1:30 at Freimann Square, and around 12:15 p.m., officials with Downtown Fort Wayne will give out Lunch Means More checks to Girlz Rock.

Visit Downtown Fort Wayne’s website for more information on music performances and the full schedule.

